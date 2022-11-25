Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $184.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.26.

AAPL stock opened at $151.07 on Thursday. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.67.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

