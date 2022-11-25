MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($285.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €197.25 ($201.28) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €170.62 and a 200-day moving average of €177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 44.54. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($225.61).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

