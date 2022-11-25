Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RNO. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Renault in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of RNO stock opened at €34.26 ($34.95) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.02. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($102.76).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.