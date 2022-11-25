Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of BNR stock opened at €68.44 ($69.84) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.70. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($57.40).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

