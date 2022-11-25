LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €89.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($90.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($64.39) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 18th.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 6.8 %

FRA LEG opened at €63.52 ($64.82) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.20. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

