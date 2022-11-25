Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.04) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.04) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.76) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Stock Up 4.8 %

AT1 stock opened at €2.62 ($2.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €1.73 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of €5.74 ($5.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €2.22 and a 200-day moving average of €3.05.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.