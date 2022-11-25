Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.29) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($48.37) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($20.10).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

