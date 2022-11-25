Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €690.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($576.53) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of KER stock opened at €547.70 ($558.88) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €486.11 and a 200-day moving average of €501.22. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($425.92).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.