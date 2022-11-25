vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.79 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

