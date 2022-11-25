Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.9 %

AC opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $893.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.13. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.