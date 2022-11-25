Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
NYSE:BGI opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
Birks Group Company Profile

