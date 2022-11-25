Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 4.9 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

