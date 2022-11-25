Trexquant Investment LP Sells 36,661 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,661 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 237.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $51.77 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,294.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $644,950.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,545,016.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,224. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.