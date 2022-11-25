Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Holdings Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of Organogenesis worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after buying an additional 1,412,356 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,086.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 943,875 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 21.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,003,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 352,685 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 238.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 314,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 303,243 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $370.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Organogenesis

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Oppenheimer cut Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.