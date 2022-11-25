19,413 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,413 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.