Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 14,296 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $367,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $377,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

RUSHA stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Further Reading

