Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 43,072 Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ebix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ebix Stock Performance

Ebix Dividend Announcement

EBIX opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.55. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Ebix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.