Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $38.02 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

