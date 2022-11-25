36,528 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 83.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

