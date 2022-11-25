Atria Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after buying an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $81,124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

BSX opened at $43.89 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

