Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.98. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $102.91.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.