Franklin Resources Inc. Has $62.10 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $62,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBCP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $3,319,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $3,437,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RBCP opened at $120.40 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

