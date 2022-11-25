Franklin Resources Inc. Has $57.80 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,732 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Apollo Global Management worth $57,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.