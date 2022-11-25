Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,853 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $57,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,033 shares of company stock worth $4,923,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.45. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

