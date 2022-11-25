Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $259.00.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Chart Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.21.

Chart Industries stock opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.51. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

