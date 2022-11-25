Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.13.

GKOS opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

