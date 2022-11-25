D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

