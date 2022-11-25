Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $103.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Denbury Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE DEN opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $439.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

