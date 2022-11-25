John B. Replogle Purchases 125,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) Director John B. Replogle bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 484,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,947.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROV. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

