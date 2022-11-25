Credit Suisse Group Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $79.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

CAH opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

