Raymond James Cuts Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $6.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $10.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,519,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,091,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 103,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,519,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,091,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,519,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,091,796.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,799,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,008,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

