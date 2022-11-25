Raymond James Cuts Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $6.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $10.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.91.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.