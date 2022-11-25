JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target to $7.00

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday.
BrightView Stock Performance
Shares of BV stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $667.74 million, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.39.
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
