JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target to $7.00

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $667.74 million, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

BrightView Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

