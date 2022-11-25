UBS Group Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

DELL stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after acquiring an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 283,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

