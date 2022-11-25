XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading 6.3% Higher

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $70.05. 2,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 127,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,321,615.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,174,951.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,295,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,321,615.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,246,788 shares in the company, valued at $152,174,951.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,113 shares of company stock worth $3,280,997 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 5,887.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 264,918 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 216,213 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

