iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 388,684 shares.The stock last traded at $129.16 and had previously closed at $128.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.15.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.