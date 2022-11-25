R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Up 6.4%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 43,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,020,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RCM. Barclays lowered their price objective on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

R1 RCM Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 778.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,825 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

