Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Up 4.1%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. 905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 676,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Gogo Trading Up 4.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
