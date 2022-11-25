Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Up 4.1%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. 905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 676,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Gogo Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

About Gogo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gogo by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

