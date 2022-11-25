Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.06

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 11210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $302,264.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,506 shares of company stock worth $3,422,494. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 112,816 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 19.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after buying an additional 169,428 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Stories

