Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $63.02. 2,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 584,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $760,838. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,386,000 after buying an additional 345,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

