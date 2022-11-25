TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.35. 1,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 661,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

TaskUs Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.95.

In other news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,111,000 after buying an additional 43,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 26.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 811,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 229,026 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 9.7% in the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

