Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.67

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 2430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.
Separately, TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -0.27.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
