Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.67

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 2430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,446,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 922,579 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 581,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 357,387 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,226,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.