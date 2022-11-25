Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.70 and last traded at $127.75. 5,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 572,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.64.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $3,307,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,356,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $456,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

