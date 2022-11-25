Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $150.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on A. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 722.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.