Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $332.60 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.04.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

