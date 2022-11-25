Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $168.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.00.

NYSE A opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

