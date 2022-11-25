DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.16.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 520,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.