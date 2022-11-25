Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$9.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.
Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.
