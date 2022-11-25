Robert W. Baird Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $170.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

A opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.48. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

