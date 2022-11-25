Stifel Nicolaus Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $112.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

