Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $214.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.89.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
NYSE BURL opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.