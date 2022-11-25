Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $214.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.89.

NYSE BURL opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

